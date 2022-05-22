175 crore saplings to be planted in U.P. in next 5 years: Minister

A national seminar on “building a shared future for all life” was organised on the Biodiversity Day at Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, on Sunday. State forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena and Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, minister Saxena said in the past 5 years the state had planted a record 100 crore saplings. “In the next five years, the state government has decided to plant 175 crore saplings,” he added.

Additional chief secretary, environment, Manoj Singh said each person should plant 302 saplings in their lifetime and if they were unable to do so individually, they could participate in the plantation drive of the forest department.

The speakers said efforts from one and all were required to save the earth and the environment by saving rivers, wetland and soil. During the event, an environment calendar and biodiversity poster were also released.