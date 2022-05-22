175 crore saplings to be planted in U.P. in next 5 years: Minister
A national seminar on “building a shared future for all life” was organised on the Biodiversity Day at Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, on Sunday. State forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena and Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, minister Saxena said in the past 5 years the state had planted a record 100 crore saplings. “In the next five years, the state government has decided to plant 175 crore saplings,” he added.
Additional chief secretary, environment, Manoj Singh said each person should plant 302 saplings in their lifetime and if they were unable to do so individually, they could participate in the plantation drive of the forest department.
The speakers said efforts from one and all were required to save the earth and the environment by saving rivers, wetland and soil. During the event, an environment calendar and biodiversity poster were also released.
Physiotherapist asphyxiated as house catches fire in Agra
Agra A 48-year-old physiotherapist was asphyxiated on Sunday when lawyer Gaya Prasad Dixit's three-storey house caught fire due to short circuit in the inverter. The incident took place in a house in Baluganj area of Agra city where lawyer Gaya Prasad Dixit lived on ground floor and his son Ashish Dixit, a physiotherapist resided on the first floor with his wife and two children. The minor children Anshu and Khushi were also found lying unconscious in the bathroom.
Globe Healthcare launch: ‘Early detection key to treating cancer’
Early diagnosis is the key to treating cancer and with advancement in technology and raised awareness more patients are coming at an early stage. However, even now, a large number of patients come at a late stage, said experts while addressing a press conference organised by Globe Healthcare, which was launched on Sunday. The chief guest of the function was deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who is also the health minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Case against ex-MP Atiq Ahmad for illegal construction in Prayagraj
The case was registered on the complaint of Prayagraj Development Authority officials on Sunday. In his complaint, PDA official BN Singh alleged that a boundary wall and two tin shades were constructed at Mafioso-turned – former Phulpur MP Atiq Ahmad residence at Chakia without any permission. The construction was demolished on March 28, 2022. Atiq's ancestral house at Chakia was demolished by a PDA team in September 2020 as it was constructed without approval of any map by PDA officials.
As mercury soars, protests over power cuts increase in Lucknow
Lucknow Irked with prolonged power cuts at night amid sweltering heat, irate residents have given vent to their anger at six substations in the state capital during the past one month. At some substations, police had to intervene to maintain peace. After disruption of power supply in Bangla Bazar at 10.15 pm on Friday night, residents kept on waiting for restoration till 3.30 am Saturday.
‘No order for surrender, cancellation of ration cards in U.P.’
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday made it clear that no new order had been issued regarding surrender or cancellation of ration cards in the state. It also said that recovery orders too had not been issued—neither by the government nor by the concerning department. Sorabh Babu further clarified that the eligibility/ineligibility criteria of household ration cards were ascertained vide GO dated October 07, 2014 and no new changes had been made since then.
