175 kg marijuana seized after arrest of 3 from Gorakhpur

The arrest of three people from Gorakhpur by the UP Special Task Force (STF) unearthed another drug peddling racket, early on Saturday morning. In the operation, the STF also seized 175 kg marijuana worth ₹40 lakh from a truck, said senior STF officials.

In the past three months, the STF has seized over 5093.625 kg of different types of drugs and narcotics substances from different parts of the state after the arrest of 79 people in this connection.

In the recent catch, the STF intercepted a truck near Tenua toll plaza on the Gorakhpur-Deoria bypass on Friday night and arrested three people identified as Vikramjeet and Amrik Kumar, both residents of Punjab and Bandhana Singh of Mainpuri. The STF officials said that the marijuana had been hidden in a special cavity made in the truck and was being smuggled from Udalguri, Assam. They said the consignment was meant to be delivered to one Anuj Singh of Deoria.

The officials said the arrested persons revealed that the marijuana was provided to them by a man identified as Bhanja of Udarguri, Assam. They said further raids are on for the arrest of Anuj Singh and the kingpin of the racket operating from Assam.

Since March this year, the STF has launched a massive crackdown to unearth the nexus of drug peddlers and arrested 79 people in 30 operations and seized seven different types of drugs and narcotics substances, including marijuana, crude smack, opium, charas, brown sugar, heroin and synthetic drugs in 27 seizures from different parts of the state.

The STF seized around 4,956 kg marijuana in 16 seizures from different districts and arrested at least 43 people for its smuggling. He said this marijuana was being smuggled to different parts of Uttar Pradesh and other states from Naxal-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand as well as north eastern states like Assam.

Similarly, 104.58 kg of charas smuggled from Nepal was seized from Agra and Kanpur. Around 25.4 kg of opium, and 4.395 kg of crude smack was also seized from different districts of the state. He said around 2.78 kg of brown sugar was seized from two places after the arrest of five people while around 730 grams of heroin and 5.9 kg of synthetic drugs were seized from one person in Bareilly on March 4.

