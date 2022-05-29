175 kg marijuana seized after arrest of 3 from Gorakhpur
The arrest of three people from Gorakhpur by the UP Special Task Force (STF) unearthed another drug peddling racket, early on Saturday morning. In the operation, the STF also seized 175 kg marijuana worth ₹40 lakh from a truck, said senior STF officials.
In the past three months, the STF has seized over 5093.625 kg of different types of drugs and narcotics substances from different parts of the state after the arrest of 79 people in this connection.
In the recent catch, the STF intercepted a truck near Tenua toll plaza on the Gorakhpur-Deoria bypass on Friday night and arrested three people identified as Vikramjeet and Amrik Kumar, both residents of Punjab and Bandhana Singh of Mainpuri. The STF officials said that the marijuana had been hidden in a special cavity made in the truck and was being smuggled from Udalguri, Assam. They said the consignment was meant to be delivered to one Anuj Singh of Deoria.
The officials said the arrested persons revealed that the marijuana was provided to them by a man identified as Bhanja of Udarguri, Assam. They said further raids are on for the arrest of Anuj Singh and the kingpin of the racket operating from Assam.
Since March this year, the STF has launched a massive crackdown to unearth the nexus of drug peddlers and arrested 79 people in 30 operations and seized seven different types of drugs and narcotics substances, including marijuana, crude smack, opium, charas, brown sugar, heroin and synthetic drugs in 27 seizures from different parts of the state.
The STF seized around 4,956 kg marijuana in 16 seizures from different districts and arrested at least 43 people for its smuggling. He said this marijuana was being smuggled to different parts of Uttar Pradesh and other states from Naxal-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand as well as north eastern states like Assam.
Similarly, 104.58 kg of charas smuggled from Nepal was seized from Agra and Kanpur. Around 25.4 kg of opium, and 4.395 kg of crude smack was also seized from different districts of the state. He said around 2.78 kg of brown sugar was seized from two places after the arrest of five people while around 730 grams of heroin and 5.9 kg of synthetic drugs were seized from one person in Bareilly on March 4.
-
Operation Bluestar anniv: Paramilitary forces called in to keep vigil in Amritsar
Amid spate of terror attacks in the border state and radical outfit Dal Khalsa announcing to hold an “azadi march” to remember Sikhs who died during the Operation Bluestar, security in Amritsar has been beefed up for the 38th anniversary of the operation, conducted by the army to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex on June 6, 1984. One company of paramilitary comprises 100 personnel.
-
Light rain, winds cool down Chandigarh
The hot and humid Saturday ended with a 10-degree drop in the temperature after 0.5 mm rain in the evening. After a sweltering afternoon, when a maximum temperature of 38.3C was recorded, cool winds made their way to the city. According to the India Meteorological Department, due to a Western Disturbance, cloudy weather may continue on Sunday and Monday as well, but clear weather will return after that.
-
Car looted at gunpoint on Jalandhar-Pathankot bypass
Five people beat up a person on Jalandhar-Pathankot bypass and snatched his car at gunpoint before fleeing with the vehicle on Saturday, police said. The incident took place when the owner of the car, Sham Lal of Batala, stopped for some food at an eatery on the Pathankot bypass. When he came out, five people attacked him and started beating him with a stick.
-
Ludhiana man ends life by jumping into Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake
A 27-year-old man from Ludhiana ended his life by jumping into Sukhna Lake while boating on Friday evening. Eventually, a taxi driver agreed to give him company. Police said the deceased, who had a private job in Ludhiana, was married and had a 18-month-old daughter. While no suicide note was recovered, the family members shared that he left home after a fight and had sent a message to his wife on Friday evening.
-
AMU celebrates Geetanjali Shree’s International Booker
Geetanjali Shree's feat of winning the prestigious International Booker Prize has the Aligarh Muslim University fraternity in raptures. Prof Imtiyaz Hasnain, dean, faculty of arts, prof Shafey Kidwai (Sahitya Academy Awardee, 2019), prof Ashiq Ali (chairman, department of Hindi), prof Asim Siddiqui (chairman, department of English), prof Azra Musavi (director, Advanced Centre for Women Studies) and Hindi critic, Ajay Bisariya (department of Hindi), also waxed eloquent on Geetanjali's accomplishment.
