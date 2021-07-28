Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 18 killed in road mishap in UP’s Barabanki, rescue ops underway
lucknow news

18 killed in road mishap in UP’s Barabanki, rescue ops underway

According to police, the accident was reported on National Highway 28, where a double-decker bus was parked on the roadside following a breakdown. A truck reportedly rammed it
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 28, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As many as 18 people were killed and 25 others injured when a truck collided with a stranded bus full of labourers in Barabanki district of central Uttar Pradesh early Wednesday, police said.

The injured were rushed to hospital and rescue work is underway.

According to police, the accident was reported on National Highway 28, where a double-decker bus was parked on the roadside following a breakdown. The bus was travelling from Ludhiana to Bihar and was ferrying nearly 140 labourers.

Eighteen labourers, who were standing near the bus on the roadside, were killed due to the impact of the accident.

Police teams rushed to the spot moments after the accident. Commenting on the accident, ADG, Lucknow Zone, SN Sabat said, “A truck rammed a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat In Barabanki, late last night. 18 passengers of the bus have lost their lives and over 20 are reported to be injured. The injured have been admitted to hospital for medical treatment. Additional force has been sent to the spot to undertake rescue work.”

