18 students of four Prayagraj institutions bag UGC scholarships

As many as 18 students of four higher education institutions of Prayagraj have bagged prestigious Central government scholarships this time. As per the merit list made available on the official website of University Grants Commission (UGC), these students have bagged all-India level scholarships.

The scholarships include Indira Gandhi PG Scholarship for Single Girl Child, PG Scholarship for University Rank Holder Candidate and PG Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST Candidates, the results of which have been declared on the national scholarship portal by the UGC recently.

The students belong to Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad University (AU), Nehru Gram Bharti University (NGBU) and Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS).

The meritorious students, who have been awarded PG Scholarship for University Rank Holder candidate this time, include Dwaram Mrudula of MSc (agriculture) course at SHUATS besides Siddhi Pandey and Vidushii Garg, both master of commerce students at AU.

Likewise, the Indira Gandhi PG Scholarship for Single Girl Child has been awarded to Akanta Paul and Rachakatla Divya Bhavani, both students of MSc (agriculture) at SHUATS. Similarly, the 14 students, who have been awarded the PG Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST candidates, include seven students of 3-year master of computer applications course at MNNIT.

They are Abhishek Adhar, Jai Kishan, Priti Kumari, Rashmi Bharti, Sharad Kumar, Shishu and Vishal Siddha. Besides, Sunil Kumar of master of education course at Nehru Gram Bharati University and Abhishek Kumar of MTech (food technology) at SHUATS along with master of business administration students Arpit Kumar, Jyoti Kumari and Nikhil Kumar Kannojiya of AU as well as Sandeep Kumar of master of education at AU.

The Post Graduate Scholarship For University Rank Holders is awarded to students who are first and second rank holders at undergraduate level and have been admitted in any regular, full-time master’s degree course in any recognised university, deemed university, private university, autonomous college or a post graduate college.

Usually, just 3000-odd slots exist for this scholarship that pave way for fellowship of ₹3,100 per month for two years for selected students. The Post Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child has been introduced with an aim to compensate direct costs of girl education especially for such girls who happen to be the only girl child in their family. Girl students who are admitted in the first year of PG courses, if selected, get fellowship of ₹36,200 per year for two years. This scholarship too has 3000-odd slots.

PG Scholarships for Professional Courses for SC/ST is an initiative for SC/ST candidates pursuing a postgraduate course in professional subjects. The scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to the deprived students to pursue postgraduate level studies in professional subjects.

Around 1000-odd SC/ST students are selected for the disbursal of the scholarship. ME/MTech students selected under this scholarship scheme receive ₹7,800 per month for the duration of their PG course while students studying other professional courses get ₹4,500 per month.

Along with this, two research scholars, including prof AC Pandey of the department of commerce and business administration of Allahabad University, have bagged the prestigious doctoral fellowship of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi. In 2019, a research scholar Smita Dikshit had bagged the institutional full-time doctoral fellowship while this year another research scholar of prof Pandey, Shivam Upadhayay, has bagged ICSSR doctoral fellowship.