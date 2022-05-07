19 fresh Covid-19 cases in Agra, women found more vulnerable

Agra Covid cases are on the rise again, and Agra is no exception. As per sources at the office of the chief medical officer, 19 new Covid cases were reported in the district on Friday, taking the total number of active cases tally to 70. In the past 24 hours, seven people recovered from the infection. On Thursday, eight positive cases of Covid-19 were reported.

However, in the analysis of the positive cases detected in the recent past, it has been found that women are more vulnerable to Covid-19 here because more women have tested positive compared to men in Agra district. Also, most of the cases are from urban areas. In the rural areas, the incidence is comparatively quite less. Hence doctors stress on adherence to Covid protocol and vaccination.

“With steady rise in Covid-19 cases in Agra, it is time to stress on compliance with the Covid protocol. Social distancing should be practiced in day to day life, besides washing of hands. One should avoid edibles which might affect the throat,” suggested chief medical officer of Agra Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava.

“With women found more vulnerable to Covid-19, more and more of them should go in for vaccination as they are the axis of a family. Otherwise also, attention should be more on elderly, women and children once it comes to precaution,” added the CMO.

“Otherwise also, it is time to remain alert because for Covid-19 cases, symptoms are varied this time and those testing positive are also found to be having stomach disorder. It becomes tough to identify such cases because in summers, stomach disorder cases rise,” said Dr Shubham Jain, a known diabetes expert and physician in Agra.

‘Those having other ailments should be extra cautious and precaution and vaccination are best measure to counter Covid-19,” he said.

Since April 17, Agra has been reporting positive cases every day and 21 people were found positive in a day on April 28 . Nineteen tested positive on Friday.

Agra was the first district in Uttar Pradesh to report corona case on March 2, 2020 and since then, 465 people have succumbed to the pandemic.