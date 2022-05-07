19 fresh Covid-19 cases in Agra, women found more vulnerable
Agra Covid cases are on the rise again, and Agra is no exception. As per sources at the office of the chief medical officer, 19 new Covid cases were reported in the district on Friday, taking the total number of active cases tally to 70. In the past 24 hours, seven people recovered from the infection. On Thursday, eight positive cases of Covid-19 were reported.
However, in the analysis of the positive cases detected in the recent past, it has been found that women are more vulnerable to Covid-19 here because more women have tested positive compared to men in Agra district. Also, most of the cases are from urban areas. In the rural areas, the incidence is comparatively quite less. Hence doctors stress on adherence to Covid protocol and vaccination.
“With steady rise in Covid-19 cases in Agra, it is time to stress on compliance with the Covid protocol. Social distancing should be practiced in day to day life, besides washing of hands. One should avoid edibles which might affect the throat,” suggested chief medical officer of Agra Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava.
“With women found more vulnerable to Covid-19, more and more of them should go in for vaccination as they are the axis of a family. Otherwise also, attention should be more on elderly, women and children once it comes to precaution,” added the CMO.
“Otherwise also, it is time to remain alert because for Covid-19 cases, symptoms are varied this time and those testing positive are also found to be having stomach disorder. It becomes tough to identify such cases because in summers, stomach disorder cases rise,” said Dr Shubham Jain, a known diabetes expert and physician in Agra.
‘Those having other ailments should be extra cautious and precaution and vaccination are best measure to counter Covid-19,” he said.
Since April 17, Agra has been reporting positive cases every day and 21 people were found positive in a day on April 28 . Nineteen tested positive on Friday.
Agra was the first district in Uttar Pradesh to report corona case on March 2, 2020 and since then, 465 people have succumbed to the pandemic.
-
2 bike-borne men rob ₹42,500 from cash transaction facility in Ludhiana
Two motorcycle-borne men robbed ₹42,500 from a cash transaction facility after incapacitating a woman staffer in Neeva Bazar of Machhiwara on Friday evening. The staffer, Nishu Rani, was alone at the centre when two turbaned men turned up there and asked her to help them withdraw money from the ATM. Machhiwara station house officer, Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, said, “The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and we are trying to identify the accused.”
-
Ludhiana | BPEOs scrimp on funds for delivering new books, saddle schools with bill
Despite receiving funds for delivering new Punjab School Education Board textbooks to government schools, block primary education officers (BPEOs) have directed school authorities to collect the books from their respective offices at their own expense. Saddled with the additional financial burden, some miffed school authorities have refused to collect the books, and have asked to the BPEOs to make arrangements to drop the textbooks on the school premises.
-
Terror suspects arrested in Karnal were in touch with Pak-based terrorist Rinda for past 9 months
Four terror suspects who were arrested in Karnal on Thursday with explosives and arms were in touch with Pakistani-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda for the past nine months through a mobile application. They were active since October last year and had delivered two consignments of explosives, arms and ammunition at Nanded in Maharashtra and Tarn Taran in Punjab, said police officials familiar with the matter.
-
Khalistan link: Class 12 student among 2 held for aiding 4 terror suspects
Ferozepur/ Faridkot: Close on the heels of busting a terror module being run by Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, Punjab Police on Friday arrested two more operatives from Ferozepur. Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep (23), alias Akash, of Peer Kee village near the Ferozepur Cantonment, and Jashanpreet Singh (18), alias a Class 12 student of Faridkot, Jass. Police said the two were also in touch with Rinda.
-
Centre releases ₹7,183cr revenue deficit grant to Punjab, 13 other states
New Delhi : The central government on Friday released ₹7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states, including Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam and Kerala. The department of expenditure, ministry of finance released the money. The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Union ministry of finance said in a statement.
