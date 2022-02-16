2 arrested for attack on Union minister Baghel’s convoy

AGRA Two persons were arrested by the Mainpuri police on Wednesday for the alleged attack on the convoy of union minister of state for law and justice and BJP candidate from Karhal, SP Singh Baghel, on Tuesday night. A case was registered against two named and 20-25 unidentified accused at the Karhal police station in Mainpuri. The BJP candidate claimed involvement of Samajwadi Party supporters in the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The senior BJP leader’s convoy was attacked with stones and sticks near Attikullapur village in Manipuri district of UP. As per reports, Baghel escaped unhurt during the attack. However, the window of a vehicle in Baghel’s convoy was hit by stones and shattered.

Two of the accused, Umakant Yadav and Vinod Yadav, were arrested on Wednesday morning, stated officiating SP (Mainpuri) Madhuban Kumar.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred when union minister SP Singh Baghel was returning from Kabrai village and heading towards Karhal town around 7.45pm on Tuesday.

“The SP workers, hiding in a farm area, suddenly came on the road raising a slogan ‘Akhilesh Yadav zindabad’. One amongst them hurled expletives at me for contesting assembly election from Karhal against their leader Akhilesh bhaiyya. The accused said he was Umakant Yadav from Nagla Bada in Mainpuri district,” stated Baghel in the FIR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karhal is one of the four assembly seats in Mainpuri district that will go to polls on February 20 in the third phase of UP elections.

“These SP supporters were carrying ‘lathis’ and other illegal arms. The accused, Umakant Yadav, called his aide Beetu whom he asked to finish me so that the election for me ends there and then. Fortunately, I was saved but the glass panes of my car were smashed in the attack besides damage to another car in the convoy in which my supporter Sanjay Sharma was seated,” alleged Baghel.

“Umakant Yadav then fired at Sanjay Sharma, but missed. Meanwhile, our security personnel got down and chased away the hooligans,” stated the minister in the FIR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The incident has created fear and might terrorise voters on February 20 when Mainpuri goes to polls,” he added.

“It was informed that union minister SP Singh Baghel was returning after campaigning when a group of men intercepted the convoy near Atikullapur village within limits of Karhal police station in Mainpuri,” said officiating SP (Mainpuri) Madhuban Kumar.

The minister’s allegations about firing were being investigated, said NK Singh, incharge of Karhal police station. Earlier, a video had gone viral in which a few men were purportedly heard hurling expletives at SP Singh Baghel while was addressing a meeting in Mainpuri.

UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya condemned the attacks on BJP candidate SP Singh Baghel and Rajya Sabha member Geeta Shakya in Mainpuri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“BJP is winning all four assembly seats of Mainpuri district. Agitated by this, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, through his ‘goonda force’, managed an attack on Rajya Sabha member Geeta Shakya in Mainpuri on Monday and then on Union minister SP Singh Baghel on Tuesday,” alleged Maurya.

“I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav if this is the new Samajwadi Party. Why is he getting his opponent targeted because of fear of loss in the election,” asked Maurya.

BJP lodges plaint with EC over attack on Baghel

Union minister Anurag Thakur and other BJP leaders on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission over the alleged attack against Union minister SP Singh Baghel.

Baghel is the BJP candidate from the Karhal Assembly seat, from where Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav is also contesting the UP assembly election. Meanwhile, Baghel has been provided ‘Z’ category security by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), ministry of home affairs (MHA), sources said on Wednesday. ANI

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON