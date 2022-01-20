Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 2 charred bodies found from a burnt car in Hardoi orchard
lucknow news

2 charred bodies found from a burnt car in Hardoi orchard

The bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination while forensic experts scanned the car for clues. Police officials said that initial investigation hints towards foul play and the possibility of two people being murdered
2 charred bodies found from a burnt car in Hardoi orchard (pic for representation)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Two unidentified charred bodies were recovered from a completely burnt car in a mango orchard in Hardoi district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Lucknow police range officials said the Shahbad police received information about a completely burnt Alto car left abandoned in a mango orchard near Narmada Taal in Kareemnagar link road.

The police reached the spot and found two charred bodies inside the car. Of the two yet-to-be-identified bodies, one was found on the drivers’ seat, the other on the rear seat.

The bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination while forensic experts scanned the car for clues. Police officials said that initial investigation hints towards foul play and the possibility of two people being murdered.

“Only a postmortem examination can establish if two people were killed before being burnt in the car or they were charred alive inside the car,” police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP