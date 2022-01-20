Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 2 charred bodies found from a burnt car in Hardoi orchard
2 charred bodies found from a burnt car in Hardoi orchard

2 charred bodies found from a burnt car in Hardoi orchard (pic for representation)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Two unidentified charred bodies were recovered from a completely burnt car in a mango orchard in Hardoi district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Lucknow police range officials said the Shahbad police received information about a completely burnt Alto car left abandoned in a mango orchard near Narmada Taal in Kareemnagar link road.

The police reached the spot and found two charred bodies inside the car. Of the two yet-to-be-identified bodies, one was found on the drivers’ seat, the other on the rear seat.

The bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination while forensic experts scanned the car for clues. Police officials said that initial investigation hints towards foul play and the possibility of two people being murdered.

“Only a postmortem examination can establish if two people were killed before being burnt in the car or they were charred alive inside the car,” police said.

