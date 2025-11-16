2 committee members of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal booked for blocking ASI inspection

The Sambhal police have registered a case against two members of the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee for allegedly obstructing officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) during an inspection of the mosque’s main dome, officials said. The Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal (File)

According to the FIR filed on November 14, the two allegedly prevented government officials from performing their duty and disrupted a legally mandated inspection of the centrally protected monument.

Police said the incident occurred on October 8 at the historic Jama Masjid in Mohalla Kot Purvi under the Sambhal Kotwali area. An ASI team from the Meerut division, led by officer Vinod Kumar Rawat, had arrived to assess the mosque’s condition for conservation work. During the inspection, committee member Hafiz called Mohammad Kashif Khan to the site, and both allegedly stopped the ASI officers from entering the main dome area.

Police added that another unidentified person attempted to provoke a confrontation, disrupt the proceedings and used abusive language towards the officials.

As the situation escalated and the inspection was blocked, the ASI team returned to Meerut without completing their assignment. They later submitted a written report to their headquarters. After reviewing the report, the ASI’s Meerut division sent a formal complaint to the Sambhal police.

Acting on the communication, the police registered a case against Hafiz and Mohammad Kashif Khan under sections 132 (obstructing a public servant while performing official duty), 352 (assault or use of criminal force on a public servant during the discharge of duty) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said efforts were underway to trace and apprehend the accused.