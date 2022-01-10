2 held for posters that warned non-Hindus to stay away from Varanasi ghats

VARANASI: Two activists of Bajrang Dal on Saturday were held for allegedly putting up the controversial posters on ghats of Varanasi on Friday. They, however, were released later on giving personal bond worth ₹5 lakh each, said a senior police officer.

Varanasi commissioner of police, A Satish Ganesh said the two persons put up the posters at the ghats, Nikhil Tripathi Rudra and Rajan Gupta. Notice was served under 107/16 of CrPC for breaching peace on Friday. Both of them were produced before the court of assistant commissioner of police in reserve police lines (on Saturday). Both of them submitted bonds worth ₹5 lakh each. Thereafter, they were released from the court.”

Nikhil Tripathi said, “I have resigned from the post of convener of Bajrang Dal, Kashi city. But I am still an active member of Bajrang Dal. I will keep working for the Hindutva as a Hidu activist.”

Anurag Trivedi, executive member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Kashi region, distanced the orgnisation from the posters. No one could be stopped from visiting the ghats which are public places, he said.

On Friday, controversial posters have come up at several ghats of Varanasi including Asi Ghat, stating that entry of non-Hindus to the ghats is prohibited. The posters indicated they were issued by the ‘Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal Kashi’.

The posters read, ‘Ganga, ghats of Varanasi and temples here are symbols of Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture and centre of our faith. Those who follow Sanatan Dharma are welcome at the ghats. These are not picnic spots. This is not a request. This is a warning”.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad activist Rakesh Ranjan Tripathi said everyone was free to visit the ghats.

Lallu Yadav, senior Samajwadi Party worker in the area, said this is against the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of Varanasi. Ghats are a public place and anyone can go there and sit.