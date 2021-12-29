Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 2 held in Amethi after video of Dalit girl being tortured goes viral
2 held in Amethi after video of Dalit girl being tortured goes viral

Case under Pocso Act, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of the IPC registered against them, efforts on for the arrest of the third accused: Police
A case under Pocso Act, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of the IPC had been registered against the accused. (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 07:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Two men were arrested in Amethi on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old Dalit girl in Raipur Phulwari town on suspicion of theft, police said..

A video clip of the incident surfaced online and has sparked outrage on social media. HT was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

In the clip, one of the men can be seen holding the girl down while the other hits her on the feet with a stick repeatedly. Later, the man assaulting the girl is seen dragging the girl on the floor and grabbing her by the hair.

Additonal SP (Amethi) VK Pandey said an FIR was registered against three people in connection with the case, based on a complaint by the girl’s father.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 342 for illegal confinement, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and 354A for molestation. Relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also slapped against them, Pandey added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government over the incident, stating that her party would launch an agitation if the accused were not arrested soon.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021
