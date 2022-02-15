200 waste collection points to be scrapped in city

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to scrap 200 solid waste collection points in the city. Either the LMC will create underground solid waste transfer stations or place compactors at these points to improve its ranking in the City Sanitation Index. Besides, plots where waste is dumped will be cleaned.

Lucknow is expected to score over other cities because of its smart surveillance through the installation of cameras, traffic lights, facade lighting, integrated traffic management system, in the city. The race for higher rankings on the City Sanitation Index is between all the cities of the country which are monitored by the ministry of housing and urban development.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “Smart City projects and ideas based on innovation enhance quality of life for all. Under the smart city programme, some important projects have been taken up in the city, like installation of variable message signs, e governance, city surveillance by installing cameras at every city crossing, GPS tracking of vehicles, biometric attendance at the LMC, SCADA system, etc.”

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “Lucknow has also taken steps to improve solid waste management and door-to-door collection of waste. Out of 300 open dumping points, 41 points have been converted into mechanised transfer stations with 47 PCTS machines. Around 151 GPS-fitted waste transport vehicles were inducted last year to transport waste to the solid waste treatment plant at Shivri. LMC has installed twin bins in commercial and market areas.”

In the days to come, the effort would be to reduce pollution and promote pollution-free transportation.