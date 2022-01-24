2014 hate speech case: Swami Prasad Maurya fails to appear before MP-MLA court

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who is now a Samajwadi Party leader, failed to appear before the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur district on Monday in connection with a 2014 hate speech case.

Maurya had to appear before the court of Yogesh Yadav, special judge, MP-MLA court, Sultanpur. The court fixed February 4 as the next date of hearing in the case. However, court did not pass any order against Maurya due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On January 12 earlier this month, the Sultanpur court had issued an arrest warrant against Maurya who had quit the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on January 11.

The case relates to a speech made by Maurya in Lucknow on September 21, 2014, wherein he allegedly made objectionable remarks against Hindu gods. Back then, he was with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and was the leader of opposition in the state assembly. Maurya had given the statement at a gathering at the Karpuri Thakur Bhagidari Sammelan.

“Goddesses Gauri or Lord Ganesha should not be worshipped during weddings. It is a conspiracy by the upper caste dominated caste system to mislead Dalits,” Maurya, an influential OBC leader, had allegedly said. Hearing a petition filed by advocate Anil Tewari, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (Sultanpur) on November 20, 2014, had held the then BSP leader prima facie responsible for hurting religious sentiments.

On December 1, 2015, an arrest warrant was issued against Maurya and the court had fixed January 16, 2016 as the next date of hearing. However, Maurya got a stay order from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court against the arrest warrant. Hearing of the case is still going on in the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur district.

