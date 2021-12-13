2022 polls: Battle for east UP hots up as BSP, BJP MLAs join SP

The battle for 2022 assembly elections in eastern region of Uttar Pradesh (UP) is getting interesting.

Influential Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Brahmin leaders from east UP Vinay Shankar Tiwari (sitting MLA) Kushal Tiwari (ex-MP) and Ganesh Shankar Pandey (former chairperson of UP Legislative Council) along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Khalilabad seat in Sant Kabir Nagar Digvijay Narain Chaubey joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday.

The BSP had already expelled Vinay, Kushal, and Ganesh last week after it was clear that the three were set to join the SP.

Through these leaders the SP is expecting consolidation of Brahmin votes in east UP.

Vinay Shankar Tiwari, son of Hari Shankar Tiwari, is an MLA from Chillupar constituency, Kushal is a former MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, whereas Ganesh Shankar Pandey was the chairman of the Legislative Council at the time of the BSP government.

Vinay and Kushal are the sons of influential eastern UP leaders from Gorakhpur, Harishankar Tiwari while Ganesh is a nephew of Hari Shankar Tiwari.

Speculation is rife that Harishankar too would join the SP soon.

Hari Shankar Tiwari was the first public figure in Indian political history to be elected to the legislature from prison. Elected from Chillupar for the first time in 1985, he remained a member of the legislative assembly for 23 years uninterrupted. Tiwari is known face of brahmin politics in UP.

He had been a cabinet minister in UP in BJP, BSP, and SP governments.

Earlier in October, six suspended BSP MLAs joined Samajwadi Party in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

These MLAs include Hargovind Bhargav, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind, Aslam Raini, Sushma Patel and Aslam Chaudhary.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while the SP bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.