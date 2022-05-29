2022-23 U.P. Budget paves way for BJP win in 2024 LS polls: Minister

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has said the 2022-23 budget presented by the Yogi government on May 26 has laid the foundation for the victory of the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “The credibility of a party among the people is its biggest asset,” Khanna said at a “Coffee with HT” programme on Saturday.

“The budget has sent a message to the people that BJP is working to fulfil the promises it made to voters during the 2022 U.P. assembly election campaign. The party has fulfilled the majority of the promises made to the voters in the ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the U.P. election. The remaining ones will be fulfilled in the next budget,” he said.

“Like they did in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls, people will again support the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as they know that BJP fulfils the commitments it makes to people. The BJP government is working for the development of the state and welfare of the weaker section in the society whereas the opposition’s role is negative. The BJP has called upon the opposition parties to contribute to the development of Uttar Pradesh,” Khanna said.

“After the landslide victory in the 2022 assembly polls, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has emerged as a national leader. He is regularly working for the development of the state and upliftment of the deprived section of the society. The state government has the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is also working for the development of U.P.,” he said.

“After the formation of the new government, BJP leaders are in the field to collect feedback about the implementation of government schemes. Ministers have submitted their report to the chief minister after visiting various districts. Again, the ministers will be visiting the districts to create awareness among the people about the schemes of the state government. People are aware of the fact that BJP government is working for their welfare. After the formation of the government, the BJP is working on fulfilling the promises made in the ‘Sankalp Patra’,” Khanna said.

“In the 2024 general election, the BJP government will get the support of farmers too. The state government has launched various schemes and issued orders to fulfil the promises it made to the farmers during the 2022 assembly election campaign,” the finance minister said.