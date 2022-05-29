2022-23 U.P. Budget paves way for BJP win in 2024 LS polls: Minister
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has said the 2022-23 budget presented by the Yogi government on May 26 has laid the foundation for the victory of the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “The credibility of a party among the people is its biggest asset,” Khanna said at a “Coffee with HT” programme on Saturday.
“The budget has sent a message to the people that BJP is working to fulfil the promises it made to voters during the 2022 U.P. assembly election campaign. The party has fulfilled the majority of the promises made to the voters in the ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the U.P. election. The remaining ones will be fulfilled in the next budget,” he said.
“Like they did in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls, people will again support the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as they know that BJP fulfils the commitments it makes to people. The BJP government is working for the development of the state and welfare of the weaker section in the society whereas the opposition’s role is negative. The BJP has called upon the opposition parties to contribute to the development of Uttar Pradesh,” Khanna said.
“After the landslide victory in the 2022 assembly polls, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has emerged as a national leader. He is regularly working for the development of the state and upliftment of the deprived section of the society. The state government has the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is also working for the development of U.P.,” he said.
“After the formation of the new government, BJP leaders are in the field to collect feedback about the implementation of government schemes. Ministers have submitted their report to the chief minister after visiting various districts. Again, the ministers will be visiting the districts to create awareness among the people about the schemes of the state government. People are aware of the fact that BJP government is working for their welfare. After the formation of the government, the BJP is working on fulfilling the promises made in the ‘Sankalp Patra’,” Khanna said.
“In the 2024 general election, the BJP government will get the support of farmers too. The state government has launched various schemes and issued orders to fulfil the promises it made to the farmers during the 2022 assembly election campaign,” the finance minister said.
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
