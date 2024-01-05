2.06L stray cattle caught in 2-month drive, 21k still on the loose in U.P.

Nearly two years after the stray cattle menace became a big issue during the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the government’s two-month statewide campaign that ended on December 31 is yet to achieve complete success, prompting the authorities to extend the drive to catch abandoned bovine animals till January 15. Stray cattle seen in the Sector 78, in Noida, India, on October 04, 2023. (HT File Photo)

The government wants all the stray cattle to be in cow protection centres to avoid the problems they often create by destroying farmers’ crops and the entire matter again becoming a poll issue in this year’s Lok Sabha elections, according to officials in the know of things.

Over 2.06 lakh (206,000) stray cattle were caught and conserved during the campaign ordered by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to catch every stray bovine animal roaming freely from November 1 to December 31.

Despite all the efforts, around 21,000 stray cattle are still believed to be on the loose across the state, destroying crops in villages and causing inconvenience to the public in cities.

The government estimated over 2.28 lakh (228,000) stray cattle to be present in various districts in the state, 54,994 in urban areas and 1.73 lakh (173,000) in the rural areas.

During the two-month drive, 40,275 stray cattle were caught and conserved in cities and more than 1.66 lakh in villages.

“Around 21,000 stray cattle -- 9,500 in cities and the rest in villages -- remained to be caught when the drive ended on December 31,” said a senior official of the animal husbandry department.

“We have extended the drive till January 15, and we are confident of catching and conserve all the remaining stray cattle,” the official added.

With over 2.06 lakh new stray cattle caught during the drive, the number has now swollen to close to 14.29 lakh (1.43 million) since 2018, making it necessary for the government to put in place additional arrangements for the upkeep of these animals that, if not controlled, may turn a poll issue in 2024.

“As many as 439 cow protection centres and 147 large protection centres are under construction in the state to conserve additional stray cattle being caught during the drive while 294 large cow protection centres are ready and around 7,000 makeshift cow protection centres are also functional in the state,” the official said.

The districts that still have a large number of stray cattle after the drive are Kushinagar, where 2644 such animals are still on the loose, Gorakhpur (2389), Maharajganj (2368), Mirzapur (2348), Muzaffarnagar (230), Sonbhadra (2088) and Bijnor (2011). Rampur and Bulandshahr are probably the only two districts that are now free of the stray cattle menace, going by a government report.