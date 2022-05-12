207 new Covid cases in UP, 293 recoveries reported

Uttar Pradesh reported 207 new Covid-19 cases even as 293 patients recovered on Thursday.

“In the past 24 hours 1,13,385 samples were tested and till now the state has tested a total 11,25,10,783 samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

The state has 1,344 active cases, which is 88 less than Wednesday’s count when there were 1,432 active cases in the state. “Uttar Pradesh has reported a total 20,77,231 cases till now and the recovery rate in the state is 98.80%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

A total 20,52,375 patients have recovered till now and 23,512 deaths have been reported.

UP has till now administered 31,93,48,550 vaccine doses, including 17,26,50,601 first doses and 14,37,84,445 second doses. Children between the age of 12 and 15 years have been administered 71,54,967 doses of the vaccine.