207 new Covid cases in UP, 293 recoveries reported
Uttar Pradesh reported 207 new Covid-19 cases even as 293 patients recovered on Thursday.
“In the past 24 hours 1,13,385 samples were tested and till now the state has tested a total 11,25,10,783 samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
The state has 1,344 active cases, which is 88 less than Wednesday’s count when there were 1,432 active cases in the state. “Uttar Pradesh has reported a total 20,77,231 cases till now and the recovery rate in the state is 98.80%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
A total 20,52,375 patients have recovered till now and 23,512 deaths have been reported.
UP has till now administered 31,93,48,550 vaccine doses, including 17,26,50,601 first doses and 14,37,84,445 second doses. Children between the age of 12 and 15 years have been administered 71,54,967 doses of the vaccine.
-
UDISE Survey: Schools in Ludhiana seek extension of deadline to submit details
A few private schools in the district have sought extension of deadline from the ministry of education, Government of India, to submit the Unified District Information System survey 2021-22. The management information system (MIS) wing of the district education office, Ludhiana, had asked all schools, including government, aided, private and central ones, to submit the details for the UDISE survey by May 15.
-
As Delhi swelters, IMD warns heatwave may worsen further
Most of the city got hotter by a degree or two on Thursday, with the mercury crossing 45 degrees Celsius (C) in north-west Delhi's Mungeshpur, even as the weather office predicted that temperatures will continue to climb on Friday, warning that heatwave conditions were likely to take hold of the Capital once again. Najafgarh, in south-west Delhi, was the second-hottest spot in the city, with a maximum temperature of 44.7C.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU-NRI student row: Student promoted to fourth year
The eight-month long standoff between NRI student and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) authorities ended following the intervention of the Veterinary Council of India. Sharing the information and relevant documents, student's father NRI Jaswinder Singh Khosa said action has been initiated against the university employee. The student thanked GADVASU vice-chancellor for reviewing the matter. Khosa said his son was rusticated on false allegations of leaking the examination papers.
-
Delhi development commission hosts consultation on solar policy
New Delhi: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi ( Delhi), in collaboration with RMI India, co-hosted the 'National Consultation on Delhi Solar Policy' on Friday to frame Delhi's new solar policy. The stakeholders also outlined necessary implementation actions and milestones for solarising Delhi. The aim of the consultation was to establish a clear set of actionable next steps to make Delhi the national and global leader in rooftop solar adoption.
-
Delhi: Man arrested for stalking, molesting teenager in Shahdara
A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking and molesting a 13-year-old girl in Shahdara's Mansarovar Park area, police said on Thursday. Video of one Irfan Khan, a resident of Nathu Colony area who works as a private accountant being beaten up by the public went viral on social media. Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram identified the suspect as one Irfan Khan, a resident of Nathu Colony area who works as a private accountant, and said he was rescued from the crowd and later arrested .
