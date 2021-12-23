216 active Covid cases in UP, 7 cities account for 148 of these

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s active Covid case count rose to 216 with 21 fresh cases surfacing on Wednesday and seven cities accounted for 148 of these cases, according to data from the state health department.

Lucknow had the highest -- 47 of them, Gautam Buddha Nagar 30, Ghaziabad 25, Muzaffarnagar 14, Saharanpur 12, Varanasi 11 and Prayagraj 9.

“Of the total 1,84,494 samples tested in the past 24 hours, 21 tested positive for Covid infection. A total 9,12,39,026 samples have been tested in the state till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

Saharanpur reported four fresh Covid cases while Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj reported three each. Agra reported two cases. Hamirpur, Meerut and Amroha reported one each. No death was reported in the state. So far, UP had reported 17,10,764 cases and 22,915 deaths, including a maximum 2,38,946 cases and 2,651 deaths in Lucknow.

Sixteen of the 21 fresh cases were from these seven cities, which also account for a major chunk of the total 17,10,764 Covid cases reported in UP till now. Lucknow leads with 2,38,946 cases, followed by Varanasi 85,516 cases and Prayagraj 78,735 cases, as per the data.

The health department intensified testing and contact tracing in these districts. “We are conducting focused sampling for Covid among people who walk out of their houses for work. Samples are being collected from among students, teachers, drivers working in public transport sector, shopkeepers including chemists and hospital front office staff,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow. He said the drive will continue till December 28.

Health and family welfare minister Jai Pratap Singh said after the World Health Organisation and the Indian Council of Medical Research sounded alert on the new Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2, the UP government directed all the DMs and CMOs to focus on effective implementation of trace, test, treat and vaccination drive. No fresh Covid case had been reported in 39 districts of the states in the last 24 hours while hospitals were equipped with beds, human resources, medicines and oxygen to provide treatment to Covid patients, said officials.

Experts said the risk of infection spread was more due to floating population that visited Lucknow and left after a day or two. “Intensified screening of passengers at airport, railway station and toll gates at highways/expressways (entry point of the state capital) is one way to identify people with Covid infection early,” said Dr PK Gupta, microbiologist and former president of the Indian Medical Association branch.

Covid vax doses cross 19-cr mark

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in Uttar Pradesh since January 16 (when the vaccination began in the country) crossed the 19-crore mark on Wednesday. By 9.30 pm, 19,00,01,931 doses were administered which included over 12.36 crore first and over 6.63 crore second doses, according to the health department.