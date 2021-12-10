22 lakh metric tonnes paddy purchased in UP so far

The Uttar Pradesh government has purchased around 22 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy so far benefitting more than three lakh farmers in the state, a government spokesman said here on Friday. Paddy procurement from farmers on minimum support price was progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 like it was done in previous years, the spokesman added.

“As on December 10, total paddy worth more than ₹3525.78 crore has been purchased from the farmers and the payment is being made within 72 hours of the purchase directly to their bank accounts,” he said. “The state government agencies and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) have procured more than 1.29 LMT of paddy in the last 24-hours,” he added.

The spokesman said in line with the instructions given by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, arrangements had been made to ensure farmers were not harassed by middlemen. “Strict monitoring is also being done to make the process smooth,” he said.

The CM had given instructions to ensure smooth purchase of the crop and directed the key officers, including ADMs, SDMs, tehsildars to monitor the purchase conducting an on-site inspection of the purchase centres. A total of 4,457 procurement centres had been set up across the state to facilitate direct purchase from farmers against last year’s 4,166 centres in 73 districts.

