23 fresh Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: The number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh rose for the third consecutive day on Sunday. With 23 fresh cases reported, the number of active Covid cases under treatment reached 196.

According to the data from the state health department, on Saturday there were 189 active Covid cases and on Friday 164. In all, 16 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. Till now, 16,87,584 patients have recovered in the state.

“The test positivity rate (TPR) in the past 24 hours was is 0.012% with a total of 1,88,560 samples tested (in 24 hours) and 23 of them were found Covid positive,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

On Saturday, the TPR was 0.017% and on Friday 0.012%, according to the data. On Saturday, 1, 89, 395 tests were conducted and 33 new cases were reported and on Friday 1,78,314 tests were done and 22 new cases reported. Till now, Uttar Pradesh has tested 9,07,50,349 Covid samples.

“The Covid infection has not been eliminated as yet. All should follow the protocol,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 18,59,92,332 Covid vaccines so far, including 12,20,96,292 first dose and 6,38,96,040 second dose. On Sunday,3,19,183 doses were administered.