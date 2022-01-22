23 Muslims, 13 OBCs on BSP’s new list of 51 candidates in Uttar Pradesh

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday released the party’s list of 51 more candidates for the Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly elections. These candidates have been named for the state’s Rohilkhand region where polling will be held on 55 seats in nine districts on February 14.

Twenty-three of these candidates are Muslims, 13 belong to the other backward classes (OBCs), 10 are Dalits and five upper castes. There are three women on the list.

The names of the candidates for the remaining four seats (of the second phase) will be announced later, said a BSP leader.

The prominent candidates fielded by the BSP include Noman Masood from Gangoh in Saharanpur district, Ruchi Vira from Bijnor and Mamta Shakya from Bilsi seat in Badaun district.

So far, the BSP has named 109 candidates — 58 for the first phase of polling and 51 for the second.

Mayawati also unveiled her party’s slogan for the 2022 UP assembly election — “Har polling booth ko jitana hain, BSP ko satta mein lana hain (The party must win on all booths to come back to power).”

The BSP had earlier released the first list of candidates on January 15, party chief Mayawati’s birthday.

For the first phase, the party has named four women and there are three for the second phase, taking the total to seven women candidates overall.

For the 58 first-phase seats, the BSP named 16 Muslim candidates, 18 OBCs, nine Dalits and 15 upper castes.

Overall, the BSP has named 39 Muslims, 31 OBCs, 19 Dalits and 20 upper castes.

By giving tickets to a large number of Muslim candidates, Mayawati has intensified the fight for Muslim votes among the Samajwadi Party (SP), the BSP the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, said SK Srivastava, a political observer.

In the 2017 assembly election, the BSP failed to open its account in the Rohilkhand region while the SP bagged 15 seats. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 38 seats and the Congress two seats in the region. The SP was the runner-up on 21 assembly seats and the BSP was second on 11 seats.

There is a large concentration of Muslim voters in these nine districts of the Rohilkhand region namely Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun and Shahjahanpur.

Riding on the Muslim-Dalit formula, the BSP bagged a majority of the region’s seats in the 2007 assembly election when it also won power in the state.

In the 2012 assembly elections, the SP won a majority of the seats on the strength of its Muslim-backward alliance. It also formed the government in UP with a majority of its own that year. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP made a dent in the backward and Dalit vote base of the SP and the BSP to capture 38 assembly seats, Srivastava said. The BJP alone won 312 seats in the 403-member assembly five years ago.

The Muslim votes will be decisive for the SP, BSP, Congress and AIMIM candidates in the 2022 assembly election, he said.

Fifty-eight seats in 11 districts of western UP will go to polls in the first phase on February 10. The filing of nominations for the first phase seats concluded on January 21, the same date on which the nomination process commenced for the second phase seats.

The 11 districts that will go to polls in the first phase are: Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 to elect 403 lawmakers. The results will be announced on March 10.

