25 SP women workers booked after protest against Delhi CM

LUCKNOW As many as 25 women leaders and workers of the Samajwadi Party (SP) were booked following a protest in Lucknow on Tuesday against Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta over her alleged remarks targeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, those named in the case scuffled with the cops on Tuesday evening at the GPO and outside the high security zone of Raj Bhavan gate no. 2 in Hazratganj. (Pic for representation)

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Secretariat police outpost in-charge, Bagesh Sharma, under sections of 223, 121 (2) and 132 of the BNS. The party leaders and workers were accused of demonstrating without permission, obstructing government work, manhandling the police and public disorder.

The protest was organized by the SP women’s wing, condemning the Delhi CM for reportedly calling Akhilesh Yadav a “tonti chor” during a media interview. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also sharply criticised Gupta’s comments, questioning the source of her confidence in using such language.

“We protested against Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. She made a controversial statement against our party chief and former CM, who is also an MP (Akhilesh Yadav)...she should apologise or else resign,” an SP worker said.

SP leaders named in the FIR registered at Hazratganj police station include Payal Kinnar, Juhi Singh, Sumaiya Rana, Bina Rawat, Suman Yadav, and Vandana Chaturvedi. Other unidentified people have also been booked in connection with the protest, said officials.

The Hazratganj police said some people associated with the SP staged a protest accusing Delhi CM Rekha Gupta of making an indecent comment on SP president Akhilesh Yadav. These people did not take permission for organising the event and protested violently, they alleged.

“These people protested and raised slogans at the site. After coming out of the park, they pretended they were going towards their office and reached the PWD office, when then suddenly turned back and reached the high security zone of Raj Bhavan gate no. 2, where they protested and raised slogans. This caused a traffic jam on the main road,” said SHO Vikram Singh.

“Others involved in the protest are being identified on the basis of CCTV footage and their names would be included in the FIR,” he added.