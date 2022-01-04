Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2500 vacancies of instructors in ITIs notified

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh’s minister for skill development and vocational education Kapil Dev Agarwal announced that 2500 vacancies in industrial training institutes (ITIs) had been announced.
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh minister for skill development and vocational education Kapil Dev Agarwal on Monday stated that the 2500 vacancies of instructors in industrial training institutes (ITIs) had been notified.

“These vacancies were due for a long period. Now, they have been notified and soon appointments will be made on all 2500 vacancies,” Agarwal told media persons on Monday.

On the occasion, he also said 75 vacancies of district project managers and 822 of block project managers in the skill development department will be notified soon. The minister further said these appointments will be through outsource mode.

