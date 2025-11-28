2.9 lakh UP homes now powered by rooftop solar systems

: Uttar Pradesh has crossed 1 gigawatt (GW) of installed rooftop solar capacity under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, with 2.90 lakh households now using rooftop solar systems. Sharing the information on Friday, the UPNEDA director said the installation of 1 GW of decentralised solar power had helped save nearly 4,000 acres of land that would have been needed for large solar parks. This land can now be used for other public and productive purposes, he added. The installation of 1 GW of decentralised solar power had helped save nearly 4,000 acres of land that would have been needed for large solar parks (For representation only)

Energy minister AK Sharma said this remarkable progress reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an energy-self-reliant India and the success of policies that promote green energy adoption. He added that the state government is implementing the PM’s initiatives with full commitment, and Uttar Pradesh is rapidly advancing towards becoming the country’s largest producer of household solar power.

Consumers have gained major financial support under the scheme. The Government of India has given ₹2,000 crore as subsidy for rooftop solar installations in the state, while the Uttar Pradesh Government has provided another ₹600 crore to reduce the cost for households.

The supply network has also expanded quickly. The number of registered vendors has increased from 81 in the early phase of the scheme to 4,200 now, making installation faster and more accessible for consumers. The director said the rooftop solar push has also created about 50,000 jobs in installation, manufacturing, maintenance and related services, giving a boost to the state’s economy