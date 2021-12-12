3 BSP leaders, BJP MLA from eastern UP join Samajwadi Party

UP 2022 polls’ eastern region battle is getting more interesting as three Brahmin leaders from the Bahujan Samaj Party and a BJP MLA in the region joined Samajwadi Party on Sunday.

BJP MLA from Khalilabad seat in Sant Kabir Nagar, Digvijay Narain Chaubey, along with BSP leaders Vinay Shankar Tiwari (BSP MLA) Kushal Tiwari and Ganesh Shankar Pandey (former chairperson of UP Legislative Council) joined the resurgent Samajwadi Party in the presence of the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow.

The BSP expelled Vinay, Kushal, and Ganesh last week after it was clear in the political circles in UP that the three are headed to the SP.

By executing the joining, the SP in one stroke rendered a blow to both the BJP and the BSP in eastern UP. The SP is expecting consolidation in Brahmin votes with these four inclusions.

Vinay Shankar Tiwari, son of Hari Shankar Tiwari, is an MLA from Chillupar constituency, Kushal is a former MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, whereas Ganesh Shankar Pandey was the chairman of the Legislative Council at the time of the BSP government.

There are talks in the political circles that Harishankar too would join the SP soon.

Vinay and Kushal are the sons of influential eastern UP leaders from Gorakhpur, Harishankar Tiwari, while Ganesh is a nephew of Hari Shankar Tiwari.

Hari Shankar Tiwari was the first public figure in Indian political history to be elected to the legislature from prison. Elected from Chillupar for the first time in 1985, he remained a member of the legislative assembly for 23 years uninterrupted. Tiwari is a known face of Brahmin politics in UP.

He had been a cabinet minister in UP in BJP, BSP, and SP governments.

Earlier in October, six suspended BSP MLAs joined Samajwadi Party in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. These MLAs include Hargovind Bhargav, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind, Aslam Raini, Sushma Patel and Aslam Chaudhary.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and the Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.