3 killed, 2 injured in car-jeep collision in Bahraich

Three persons were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and jeep under Nanpara police station limits of Bahraich district, police said on Saturday.

Inspector in-charge of Nanpara police station Bhanu Pratap Singh said the accident took place late Friday midnight when the ill-fated Lucknow-bound car carrying five persons collided with a jeep on Mihinpurwa-Nanpara Road.

He said the car passengers --- Tirath Ram (38) and Hardev (22) died on the spot while three injured persons were taken to the medical college in Bahraich where Vinod Kumar (28) later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Two other injured persons were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the inspector said and added that the jeep driver managed to flee from the spot after the accident.