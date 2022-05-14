3 killed, 2 injured in car-jeep collision in Bahraich
Three persons were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and jeep under Nanpara police station limits of Bahraich district, police said on Saturday.
Inspector in-charge of Nanpara police station Bhanu Pratap Singh said the accident took place late Friday midnight when the ill-fated Lucknow-bound car carrying five persons collided with a jeep on Mihinpurwa-Nanpara Road.
He said the car passengers --- Tirath Ram (38) and Hardev (22) died on the spot while three injured persons were taken to the medical college in Bahraich where Vinod Kumar (28) later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Two other injured persons were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the inspector said and added that the jeep driver managed to flee from the spot after the accident.
Rishi Nikam: You can make it big with short films
22-year-old filmmaker Rishi Nikam is determinedly taking the short film route to make it big in the film industry. Director of short film Sketchbook, he is regularly organising short film festival in his hometown Dewas (MP) that is acting as catalyst for budding filmmakers in a bid to learn the craft better. When lockdown happened, he came back to his hometown and then started his short film journey.
Fire breaks out at Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, no casualty
A major fire broke out at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar on Saturday though no casualty was reported. Patients, their attendants and hospital staff were immediately evacuated, thus preventing casualties. As many as eight fire tenders were pressed into service. Guru Nanak Dev Hospital is the largest government-run health institution in Majha and Doaba regions of Punjab. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann also tweeted about the incident.
210MW unit at Lehra Mohabbat power plant shut after tower collapse
Power generation at the Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat, 25km from in Bathinda, was hit after its second unit was shut down on Friday night. Also read: Ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar's outburst in parting shot: 'Good luck…' According to official sources, the electrostatic precipitator tower of the unit number 2 that produces 210MW of power collapsed at 9.15pm. ESP handles coal ash at the thermal power facility.
NCR Prayagraj division crackdown on illegal chain pulling
Officials of the Prayagraj division of North Central Railways have undertaken an intensive drive against illegal chain pulling onboard trains without any substantial emergency and causing unnecessary delays. The chain is provided in all the trains and is a means of communication between the passengers and the railway in charge in case of an emergency. Passengers can pull the chain to stop the train on just and sufficient grounds.
Focus on girl security, education: Shakti Manch in all U.P. Board schools soon
With the aim of systematically enrolling girl child not yet attending schools and motivating already enrolled ones to excel, “Shakti Manch” will now be set up under Mission Shakti Abhiyan in more than 28,000 secondary schools affiliated to U.P. Board in all 75 districts of the state. Events like creative writing, debate, drawing, plays, storytelling and singing will be organised with focus on issues like girls' security, respect and self-reliance.
