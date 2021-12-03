3 Madhya Pradesh cops among 5 killed in mishap on Yamuna Express-Way

Agra : Five people, including three police personnel from Madhya Pradesh, were killed in a road accident on Yamuna Express-Way on Friday morning when a four-wheeler struck the divider at 80 km milestone under Sureer police station of Mathura district.

Three others, including a cop from MP police, were injured in the accident.

“The accident took place near 80 milestone of Yamuna Express-Way in Mathura district. The vehicle rammed into a divider on Friday morning at about 5 am,” informed Sirish Chand, superintendent of police (rural), Mathura.

“Five people were killed, including head constable Bhawani Prasad and woman constable Heera Devi. Constable Kamlendra Yadav succumbed to his injuries while being treated in the hospital. The other two who died were driver Jagdish Kumar and one Ravi Kumar,” said Chand.

“The three injured people undergoing treatment include head constable Rati Ram and two others identified as Dharmendra Kumar and Preeti. The bodies were sent for post mortem examination, “said the SP rural.

It is yet again feared to be a case of a sleep-starved driver falling asleep on the wheel. The cops were from Bhudera police station in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh and were going to Bahadurgarh in Haryana for recovery of a missing girl, revealed police sources.

Inaugurated in ear 2012, the 165-km Yamuna Express Way connects Agra with NOIDA. It is ill-famous for frequency of accidents.

Many of the accidents take place in the wee hours, as it is found that sleep deprived drivers, driving all through the night, fall asleep on the steering wheel, say those aware about traffic norms on the highway.