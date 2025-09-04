3 UP medical institutes on top 10 list; IIM-L fifth-best management institute in India

LUCKNOW Institutions from Uttar Pradesh continued to set a benchmark on the country’s education horizon, with some minor ups and downs in various categories in the National Institutional Research Framework (NIRF) rankings that were announced on Thursday. While Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) secured 5th position, BHU and KGMU bagged 6th and 8th positions, respectively. (Pic for representation)

While IIM-Lucknow climbed two spots to become the fifth-best management institute in the country, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-BHU retained 4th and 10th ranks, respectively, in the engineering category. IIT-K also secured 6th rank in the research institutions category and 5th position in the innovation category.

Prof MP Gupta, director, IIM-L, said: “IIM-Lucknow’s performance in NIRF 2025 rankings highlights our commitment to academic excellence. This recognition reflects dedication of our faculty, students, staff and alumni in building a dynamic learning environment. We are committed to strengthening the institute’s role as a leading institution that not only contributes to management education in India, but also resonates on the world stage.”

Besides, three medical institutions in UP were among the top 10 medical institutions in the country. While Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) secured 5th position, BHU and KGMU bagged 6th and 8th positions, respectively. At the same time, the BHU and Aligarh Muslim University also secured 6th and 10th positions in the university category, but KGMU slipped in the dental category from 4th position last year to 7th position this year.

“Our aim is to make SGPGI the best institute of India and one of the top at international level,” said director Dr RK Dhiman.

KGMU vice-chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand credited the success to the teamwork of faculty, staff and students, and remarked that KGMU is now recognized among the top institutions of the nation.

Even in the agriculture and allied sectors, two universities in UP bagged positions among the top 10 in the category. These includes BHU (Varanasi) on 4th position and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, on 5th position in the country.

The law faculty of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) also did well in the law category with 12th position in the country.