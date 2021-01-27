IND USA
The FIR was filed under Section 505-statements conducing to public mischief and Section 506- criminal intimidation of the IPC(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)
The FIR was filed under Section 505-statements conducing to public mischief and Section 506- criminal intimidation of the IPC(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)
3 UP scribes booked for ‘public mischief’ over a government event involving kids

  • The function in question was held to mark the UP foundation day and was attended by state minister for technology, other public representatives and the district administration.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:34 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh police has registered an FIR against three journalists after they shared videos of inadequately-dressed school children doing yoga and other exercises in biting cold conditions, at a government function in Kanpur Dehat, on social media, said officials.

The case was registered by Tulsiram Pandey, station house officer (SHO), Akbarpur police station and Sunil Dutt, basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC late Tuesday evening.

The function in question was held to mark the UP foundation day and was attended by state minister for technology, Ajit Pal Singh, several MLAs and government officials, including DM Kanpur Dehat Dinesh Chandra.

Some videos of children braving the chilly conditions, dressed in cotton shirts and knickers, went viral after they were allegedly put up on social media by the three journalists.

Dutt said the children wore woollens after the drill and the videos were shared with malafide intention. He added that the journalists also hurt the sentiments of the teachers and yoga teachers, who were insulted in the process.

The district magistrate (DM) of Kanpur Dehat and the BSA were not available for comments. One of the journalists, Amit Singh, said making the children do yoga in inadequate clothing in harsh winter conditions could not be justified and authorities could have been more careful.

