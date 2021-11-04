30 fresh Zika cases confirmed in 2 Kanpur localities, total rises to 66

KANPUR: Thirty more people tested positive for the Zika virus in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Thursday, the highest single-day jump in the infections since the first case of the virus was reported in the city on October 23.

Kanpur chief medical officer Dr Nepal Singh said Thursday’s confirmation increases the total cases in the district to 66; 45 males and 21 females.

Dr Singh said the National Institute for Virology Pune has confirmed the fresh cases. The samples were sent for testing three days ago.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito named Aedes aegypti. According to the World Health Organization, the Aedes mosquitoes usually bite during the day, peaking during early morning and late afternoon or evening.

UP’s first Zika virus case was reported from the Indian Air Force station area in Kanpur on October 23 when a warrant officer tested positive for the infection. Subsequently, three more cases were also discovered from the IAF station area.

The health department marked an area within a two-km radius of the IAF station in an effort to localise the Zika virus.

But new patients were found in the Lal Kurti, Mangla Vihar, Tiwaripur, Ompurwa, Jagaipurwa, Shyam Nagar localities, which are in the cantonment area but border the main Kanpur city.

The 30 cases confirmed on Thursday have been reported from new localities such as Bhavanipur and Koyla Nagar, which are beyond the three-km radius area that the health department marked as areas of special interest.

Kanpur district magistrate Vishakh G Iyer visited both the localities with health department officials. He later said seven teams were on the surveillance and they surveilled 350 houses on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has the second-highest number of Zika cases so far, next only to Kerala where a total of 90 patients have been detected.

On Monday when only 11 cases were reported, the Uttar Pradesh health department said it has sounded an alert across districts and intensified surveillance under its infectious disease control campaign to identify cases of infection, including Zika virus disease, in the early stages.

The following day, chief minister Yogi Adityanath convened a meeting of officials where he instructed them to apply the Covid “trace, test, treat” formula to check the spread of dengue and Zika infections.