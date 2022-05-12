38% accidents are due to over-speeding, says UP CM

LUCKNOW Taking cognizance of accidents on expressways and highways in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officers to streamline the movement of traffic at the ‘black spots’, implement the system of speed measurement, quick medical facilities and installation of CCTV cams on expressways.

“Majority of the accidents are due to over-speeding of vehicles. Authorities should take measures to check such incidents and ensure that there is no queue of trucks on highways. The response time of the ambulances should be reduced,” he said speaking in a review meeting over road safety on Thursday.

The CM said life of every citizen was precious and untimely demise of one person affects an entire family. “It is very sad that each year several people lose their lives in road accidents due to carelessness. Citizens will have to do their bit to check the loss of lives in road accidents,” he emphasised.

According to data, 33% of road accidents are of two-wheeler drivers, 38% accidents are due to over-speeding, 9% are associated with talking on mobile while driving and about 6.6% of accidents are due to drunk driving, said the CM.

Due to awareness campaign, there was a decrease in road accidents since 2018 yet efforts should be made to minimize mishaps further, added Adityanath. “Departments like home, traffic, urban development, basic, secondary, higher, technical education, health, expressway authority will have to work in a coordinated manner to run awareness campaign,” he said.

The CM asked officials to make an action plan by including various components of road safety such as road engineering, trauma care and public awareness. “The action plan should be prepared within six days. Before the launch of the campaign, I will interact with the members of 734 urban bodies in the state,” he said.

He said in the first phase of the campaign, focus should be on awareness while mass awareness programmes regarding road safety should be conducted.

In the second phase, focus should be on enforcement and strict action should be taken for compliance of traffic rules. “In the third phase, encroachments should be removed. The spots for street vendors should be marked and no one should be permitted to set up shops outside the designated area,” he said.

“Road safety clubs should be established in all the higher and secondary schools in the state while unfit school buses should not be permitted to operate. Children enrolled in basic and secondary schools should be motivated to follow traffic rules. Only trained people should be permitted to drive vehicles on roads,” added the CM.

Inter-state movement of illegal and overloaded buses should be checked while an emergency trauma care centre of minimum 30 beds should be set up in each medical college, Adityanath said, adding: “Traffic training and research institute should be set up in Lucknow. Civil police and homeguard personnel should be included in the traffic police.”

