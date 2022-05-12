38% accidents are due to over-speeding, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Taking cognizance of accidents on expressways and highways in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officers to streamline the movement of traffic at the ‘black spots’, implement the system of speed measurement, quick medical facilities and installation of CCTV cams on expressways.
“Majority of the accidents are due to over-speeding of vehicles. Authorities should take measures to check such incidents and ensure that there is no queue of trucks on highways. The response time of the ambulances should be reduced,” he said speaking in a review meeting over road safety on Thursday.
The CM said life of every citizen was precious and untimely demise of one person affects an entire family. “It is very sad that each year several people lose their lives in road accidents due to carelessness. Citizens will have to do their bit to check the loss of lives in road accidents,” he emphasised.
According to data, 33% of road accidents are of two-wheeler drivers, 38% accidents are due to over-speeding, 9% are associated with talking on mobile while driving and about 6.6% of accidents are due to drunk driving, said the CM.
Due to awareness campaign, there was a decrease in road accidents since 2018 yet efforts should be made to minimize mishaps further, added Adityanath. “Departments like home, traffic, urban development, basic, secondary, higher, technical education, health, expressway authority will have to work in a coordinated manner to run awareness campaign,” he said.
The CM asked officials to make an action plan by including various components of road safety such as road engineering, trauma care and public awareness. “The action plan should be prepared within six days. Before the launch of the campaign, I will interact with the members of 734 urban bodies in the state,” he said.
He said in the first phase of the campaign, focus should be on awareness while mass awareness programmes regarding road safety should be conducted.
In the second phase, focus should be on enforcement and strict action should be taken for compliance of traffic rules. “In the third phase, encroachments should be removed. The spots for street vendors should be marked and no one should be permitted to set up shops outside the designated area,” he said.
“Road safety clubs should be established in all the higher and secondary schools in the state while unfit school buses should not be permitted to operate. Children enrolled in basic and secondary schools should be motivated to follow traffic rules. Only trained people should be permitted to drive vehicles on roads,” added the CM.
Inter-state movement of illegal and overloaded buses should be checked while an emergency trauma care centre of minimum 30 beds should be set up in each medical college, Adityanath said, adding: “Traffic training and research institute should be set up in Lucknow. Civil police and homeguard personnel should be included in the traffic police.”
-
UDISE Survey: Schools in Ludhiana seek extension of deadline to submit details
A few private schools in the district have sought extension of deadline from the ministry of education, Government of India, to submit the Unified District Information System survey 2021-22. The management information system (MIS) wing of the district education office, Ludhiana, had asked all schools, including government, aided, private and central ones, to submit the details for the UDISE survey by May 15.
-
207 new Covid cases in UP, 293 recoveries reported
Uttar Pradesh reported 207 new Covid-19 cases even as 293 patients recovered on Thursday. The state has 1,344 active cases, which is 88 less than Wednesday's count when there were 1,432 active cases in the state. “Uttar Pradesh has reported a total 20,77,231 cases till now and the recovery rate in the state is 98.80%,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla.
-
As Delhi swelters, IMD warns heatwave may worsen further
Most of the city got hotter by a degree or two on Thursday, with the mercury crossing 45 degrees Celsius (C) in north-west Delhi's Mungeshpur, even as the weather office predicted that temperatures will continue to climb on Friday, warning that heatwave conditions were likely to take hold of the Capital once again. Najafgarh, in south-west Delhi, was the second-hottest spot in the city, with a maximum temperature of 44.7C.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU-NRI student row: Student promoted to fourth year
The eight-month long standoff between NRI student and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) authorities ended following the intervention of the Veterinary Council of India. Sharing the information and relevant documents, student's father NRI Jaswinder Singh Khosa said action has been initiated against the university employee. The student thanked GADVASU vice-chancellor for reviewing the matter. Khosa said his son was rusticated on false allegations of leaking the examination papers.
-
Delhi development commission hosts consultation on solar policy
New Delhi: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi ( Delhi), in collaboration with RMI India, co-hosted the 'National Consultation on Delhi Solar Policy' on Friday to frame Delhi's new solar policy. The stakeholders also outlined necessary implementation actions and milestones for solarising Delhi. The aim of the consultation was to establish a clear set of actionable next steps to make Delhi the national and global leader in rooftop solar adoption.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics