Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 39 killed in storm-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh
lucknow news

39 killed in storm-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh

One person each was killed in Aligarh, Shahjahanpur and Banda and two in Lakhimpur Kheri due to lightning. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow As many as 39 people were killed and three injured due to high intensity storm, lightning and drowning in various districts of the state on Monday, according to a state government press release. It said three animals were also injured.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to provide ex gratia of 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the State Disaster Response Fund and immediate relief amount to the injured, along with and those who suffered animal loss.

According to the information received from the revenue department, one person each was killed in Aligarh, Shahjahanpur and Banda and two in Lakhimpur Kheri due to lightning. One person drowned in Ghazipur, 2 in Pratapgarh and four in Agra and Varanasi each.

Due to storm, one person each was killed in Amethi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar and Jaunpur, 2 each in Varanasi, Barabanki, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia and Gonda and three each in Kaushambi and Sitapur.

Yogi expressed deep grief over the loss of life due to storm, lightning and drowning in various districts of the state and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

He gave instructions to conduct relief work actively in the state and added that the state government was determined to provide full help to all those affected.

