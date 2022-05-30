Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
39,267 Covid-hit families got compensation in Uttar Pradesh: Govt

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said though 23512 Covid deaths were recorded in the state till May 13 but compensation was provided to 39,267 Covid-hit families, including those who died within 20 days of getting a negative report of Covid-19.
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said in Uttar Pradesh, in all 23512 deaths were recorded on the portal. (File photo)
Published on May 30, 2022 10:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday informed the state assembly that 23,512 persons have died due to Covid-19 in the state till May 13, 2022.

The state government has, however, paid compensation to dependents of 39,267 persons, including those who died within 20 days of getting a negative report of Covid-19.

Replying to a question of Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra during question hour in the state assembly, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said the state government had set up a portal for Covid-19 management and registration of Covid cases.

He said all Covid cases were registered on the portal. He said in all 23512 deaths were recorded on the portal.

Pathak said some persons went to the Supreme Court regarding Covid deaths and compensation.

After hearing in two cases, SC asked for compensation of 50,000 to dependents of those who died of Covid-19 as well as to the kin of those who died within 20 days of getting a Covid-19 negative report, he said.

He said the state government had publicized this in all newspapers and channels and in all received 41871 applications from dependents of Covid-19 patients who died within 20 days getting a Covid-19 negative report. He said out of them compensation was paid to 39267 applicants.

He said information was still being collected in about 830 cases.

Mehrotra also wanted to know about the number of ministers and legislators who died of Covid-19 to which Pathak said he would collect the information and inform the member.

Later, Samajwadi Party member Manoj Kumar Paras quoted figures of death certificates issued by various municipal bodies to make his point that lakhs of persons died due to Covid-19 in the state.

He said the state government invited applications to distribute compensation to those who died of Covid-19 and this indicated 18359 additional deaths.

Unsatisfied by the minister’s reply, some SP members later staged a walk-out of the assembly.

