4 children among 5 killed as truck hits bike in Hapur

Five people, including four children, were killed when a speeding truck moving on the wrong side of the road rammed into a motorcycle on the Bulandshahr-Hapur highway in Hafizpur area late Wednesday night, police said. Police personnel at the mishap site late on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)

The victims were returning home from an outing when the accident occurred, they added.

According to reports, Danish (36), a mason and resident of Rafeeqnagar in Hapur, had taken his two daughters, Mahira (6) and Samaira (5), his nephew Samar (8), and Mahim (8), the son of his friend Wakeel, to Mithhepur village in Gulawathi for an evening at a swimming pool in an orchard.

While returning to Hapur with the four children, Danish’s motorcycle was hit near Padav in the Hafizpur area by a truck coming from the wrong direction. All five died on the spot.

Local police, led by additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vineet Bhatnagar, rushed to the scene. The truck was seized, and a manhunt was launched to trace the absconding driver.

“Our team reached the spot promptly. All five were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The truck has been impounded, and efforts are on to arrest the absconding driver,” ASP Bhatnagar said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the truck was being driven on the wrong side to avoid paying toll, police said.

Mahim was the only son among four siblings. His father, Wakeel alias Gullu, works as an accountant at a factory in Dhirkheda.

Family members said it was Danish who had constructed the swimming pool in Murshadpur village a few months ago and that he was acquainted with the owner, a resident of Delhi.