4 killed, 3 hurt in truck-car collision on Lko-Bahraich highway

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 02, 2025 07:36 PM IST

Barabanki additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikas Chandra Tripathi said the deceased were identified as Sudhir Maurya, 35, a property dealer; his wife Shanti Maurya, who ran a cosmetics shop in Gonda; her brother-in-law Rama Shankar Kushwaha, 38; and the car driver Ayan Qureshi, 23.

Three members of a Gonda-based family and their car driver died after a head-on collision with a truck on the Lucknow-Bahraich highway early Monday morning. The accident occurred around 5:30 am near Rampur police station limits in Barabanki district, severely disrupting traffic on the route, police said.

Police officials confirmed that the impact of the collision was severe, leading to the death of four occupants on the spot. (SOURCED)

Three other family members sustained critical injuries in the accident. The injured, Sudhir’s sister Pooja Kushwaha, 36, and her children Aaksh, 9, and Aanvi, 5, were rushed to the trauma centre of King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, where they are undergoing treatment.

Radhey Shyam Maurya, a relative of the victims, said the family was returning to Gonda from Kanpur after attending the engagement ceremony of Shanti’s younger brother. “They had just reached the Barabanki stretch of the highway when the car collided head-on with a truck coming from Bahraich. The road has no divider, which often leads to such fatal mishaps,” he said.

Police officials confirmed that the impact of the collision was severe, leading to the death of four occupants on the spot. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the highway, with vehicles stranded on both sides. Local police said it took more than two hours to remove the damaged vehicles and restore the traffic flow.

