Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 killed, many injured as bus rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow E-way

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Mar 02, 2025 05:34 AM IST

चार यात्रियों की मौत और 24 घायल हुए जब एक बस आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर ट्रक से टकराई। एक अन्य दुर्घटना में एक महिला की जान गई।

Four passengers were killed and around 24 others suffered injuries when a sleeper coach bus rammed into stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Fatehabad area of Agra early on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred early on March 1 when the bus coming from Varanasi rammed into the truck while overtaking. (HT photo)
The accident occurred early on March 1 when the bus coming from Varanasi rammed into the truck while overtaking. (HT photo)

Giving this information, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Fatehabad, said the accident took place at 5.40 am when the bus coming from Varanasi rammed into the truck while overtaking.

“Those injured were admitted to SN Hospital in Agra,” the cop added.The deceased are Deepak Verma, 40, and Bablu ,40, from Agra besides Govind Lal, 68, and Ramesh, 45, both from Jodhpur.

Woman dies in Yamuna E-way mishap

In another accident, a woman died while four others were injured when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a bus within Mant police station limits of Mathura district on Friday night on Yamuna Expressway.

Those in the car were travelling from Lucknow to Delhi. As per Mathura police, Geeta Sharma, a resident of Mayur Residency in Lucknow died during treatment. She was on her way to Noida to attend a marriage.

In a separate incident, a car collided with divider near Raya town of Mathura district on Yamuna Expressway on Friday night, leaving four men injured.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On