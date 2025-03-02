4 killed, many injured as bus rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow E-way

Four passengers were killed and around 24 others suffered injuries when a sleeper coach bus rammed into stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Fatehabad area of Agra early on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred early on March 1 when the bus coming from Varanasi rammed into the truck while overtaking. (HT photo)

Giving this information, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Fatehabad, said the accident took place at 5.40 am when the bus coming from Varanasi rammed into the truck while overtaking.

“Those injured were admitted to SN Hospital in Agra,” the cop added.The deceased are Deepak Verma, 40, and Bablu ,40, from Agra besides Govind Lal, 68, and Ramesh, 45, both from Jodhpur.

Woman dies in Yamuna E-way mishap

In another accident, a woman died while four others were injured when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a bus within Mant police station limits of Mathura district on Friday night on Yamuna Expressway.

Those in the car were travelling from Lucknow to Delhi. As per Mathura police, Geeta Sharma, a resident of Mayur Residency in Lucknow died during treatment. She was on her way to Noida to attend a marriage.

In a separate incident, a car collided with divider near Raya town of Mathura district on Yamuna Expressway on Friday night, leaving four men injured.