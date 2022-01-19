41 convicted of human trafficking in Prayagraj

The sessions court has convicted as many as 41 persons, who were found to be involved in the flesh trade and human trafficking. The accused were arrested from a brothel located in Meerganj area of Prayagraj district.

The additional sessions judge (ASJ), who passed the order of conviction, will pronounce the sentence on January 25, 2022.

The ASJ convicted these persons on the basis of facts and evidence available against the accused persons.

Allegations against the convicts were that taking advantage of poverty and other compulsions of the girl children, they used to entice them away from their native places. Thereafter, they used to sell the girls in the red light area of Meerganj, where they were ultimately forced to join the flesh trade.

Earlier in 2016, some social organisations and activists had filed public interest litigation (PIL) before the high court, which directed the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps to stop the illegal flesh trade and human trafficking going on in the heart of the city.

Acting on the direction of the high court, the police launched a massive ‘operation freedom’ on Labour Day on May 1, 2016, to cleanse the Meerganj area. As a result, several girls, many of whom were minors, were rescued from the brothel.

During the operation, as many as 48 persons were arrested, and a criminal case was registered against them. After the conclusion of the trial, the court, in its decision dated January 18, convicted as many as 41 accused persons.