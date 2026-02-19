410 women appear for WMP Agniveer rally in Lucknow

A total of 410 women candidates turned up for the Women Military Police (WMP) Agniveer recruitment rally held at the AMC Centre & College in Lucknow Cantonment on Wednesday. The rally was conducted for candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand who had cleared the Combined Entrance Examination held in July 2025. Female candidates participating in the physical efficiency test for recruitment to the Women Military Police under the Agniveer Scheme on Wednesday (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

According to Army officials, 595 candidates had been called for the recruitment process in this category. Of them, 410 reported at the venue to undergo the prescribed physical test and documentation procedures.

Supriya Singh, a candidate from Barabanki, who lost her parents a year ago and is under the care of her aunt–who herself is a widow, said “becoming an Agniveer is a hope of life.”

On the other hand, Shadhna Rajput from Farrukhabad said, with a family of 5 brothers and 3 sisters, the only earning member is her father, she wanted to serve the nation, along with helping his father financially.

General officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C), Central Command, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, visited the rally venue and reviewed the arrangements. Interacting with the media, Lt Gen Sengupta said that the induction of women into the Corps of Military Police (CMP), approved in 2019, represents a significant change in the Army’s structure.