4471 kgs of marijuana, charas, heroin and other drugs seized by U.P. STF

In a major crackdown on drug peddlers, the UP Special Task Force (STF) seized over 4471.225 kgs of different types of drugs and narcotics substances from different parts of the state in the past two and half months, said senior police officials here on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said the STF busted a major nexus of drug peddles with the arrest of as many as 72 people in this connection during the same period.

Sharing further details, a senior STF official said as many as seven different types of drugs and narcotics substances, including marijuana, crude smack, opium, charas, brown sugar, heroin and synthetic drugs were seized in as many as 27 seizures from different parts of the state since March 4.

He said, the STF seized around 4335 kilograms of marijuana in as many as 14 seizures from different districts and arrested at least 37 people for its smuggling. He said this marijuana was being smuggled to different parts of Uttar Pradesh and other states from Naxal-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand. He said the biggest seizure of marijuana, weighing around 1231 kgs and worth several crore of rupees, was done from Agra after the arrest of three people on April 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the arrested people revealed that this marijuana was cultivated in different Naxal-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand and later sold to drug peddling groups of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The STF official said similarly 104.58 kgs of ‘charas’ smuggled from Nepal was seized from Agra and Kanpur. He said around 85.6 kgs of charas worth ₹4.28 crore was seized after the arrest of three people from Kanpur, while 18.980 kgs of charas worth ₹94 lakh was seized from Agra after the arrest of three people.

He said around 23.74 kgs of opium, worth around ₹24 lakh, and 4.395 kgs of crude smack worth ₹4.4 crore was also seized from different districts of the state. He said around 2.78 kgs of brown sugar worth ₹2.5 crore was seized from two places after the arrest of five people in this connection. Similarly, 730 grams of heroin and 5.9 kgs of synthetic drugs worth over ₹1 crore was seized from one person in Bareilly on March 4, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official said this crackdown on drug peddlers would continue to completely curb the supply of drugs and eradicate its nexus in the state.