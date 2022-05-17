4471 kgs of marijuana, charas, heroin and other drugs seized by U.P. STF
In a major crackdown on drug peddlers, the UP Special Task Force (STF) seized over 4471.225 kgs of different types of drugs and narcotics substances from different parts of the state in the past two and half months, said senior police officials here on Tuesday.
They said the STF busted a major nexus of drug peddles with the arrest of as many as 72 people in this connection during the same period.
Sharing further details, a senior STF official said as many as seven different types of drugs and narcotics substances, including marijuana, crude smack, opium, charas, brown sugar, heroin and synthetic drugs were seized in as many as 27 seizures from different parts of the state since March 4.
He said, the STF seized around 4335 kilograms of marijuana in as many as 14 seizures from different districts and arrested at least 37 people for its smuggling. He said this marijuana was being smuggled to different parts of Uttar Pradesh and other states from Naxal-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand. He said the biggest seizure of marijuana, weighing around 1231 kgs and worth several crore of rupees, was done from Agra after the arrest of three people on April 8.
He said the arrested people revealed that this marijuana was cultivated in different Naxal-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand and later sold to drug peddling groups of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The STF official said similarly 104.58 kgs of ‘charas’ smuggled from Nepal was seized from Agra and Kanpur. He said around 85.6 kgs of charas worth ₹4.28 crore was seized after the arrest of three people from Kanpur, while 18.980 kgs of charas worth ₹94 lakh was seized from Agra after the arrest of three people.
He said around 23.74 kgs of opium, worth around ₹24 lakh, and 4.395 kgs of crude smack worth ₹4.4 crore was also seized from different districts of the state. He said around 2.78 kgs of brown sugar worth ₹2.5 crore was seized from two places after the arrest of five people in this connection. Similarly, 730 grams of heroin and 5.9 kgs of synthetic drugs worth over ₹1 crore was seized from one person in Bareilly on March 4, he added.
The official said this crackdown on drug peddlers would continue to completely curb the supply of drugs and eradicate its nexus in the state.
-
Akhilesh assails UP govt over power crisis
All the hollow announcements and rhetoric of the BJP government that it is supplying enough and uninterrupted power to people are now exposed. The people are distressed over the unannounced power cuts. There is a public outcry over the power disruptions across the state--be it Lucknow or Gorakhpur. Akhilesh, who is also the leader of the opposition in the UP assembly blamed “wrong government policies and narrow mind-set of the BJP” for the worsening power situation in the state.
-
One of Bihar’s oldest Met observatory awaits land for upgradation
The proposal to develop the Purnia meteorological observatory, one of the oldest observatories in Bihar, into a zonal instrument maintenance centre (ZIMC) has been pending for the last five years due to the lack of required land needed for up-gradation, officials aware of the development said.
-
Minor girl thrown before speeding car for resisting rape bid in W Champaran
A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after she was allegedly thrown before a speeding vehicle when resisted a rape bid at a village in Bihar's West Champaran district on Monday late evening, police said. The victim, who is undergoing treatment at Bagaha subdivision hospital, on Tuesday said that four boys from her village allegedly dragged her towards a school when stepped out of the house to attend nature's call on Monday evening.
-
Governor returns agri tax Bill back to J’khand govt
Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais has returned the agriculture produce amendment Bill, 2022 sent for his assent back to the state government directing it to rectify the differences in the Hindi and English versions of the said Bill, which was cleared by the assembly during the budget session, a senior official said. The Governor had earlier sent back three more Bills back to the government due to difference in the English and Hindi versions.
-
RJD authorises Lalu to select nominees for RS polls; Tejashwi skips parliamentary board meeting
The Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) central parliamentary board on Tuesday authorised ailing party chief Lalu Prasad to select the nominees of Rajya Sabha polls on June 10 even though an internal rift within the party was visible with the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav skipping the party's apex body meeting in the evening. State president Jagdanand Singh was also holding two envelopes in his hand. But, eventually, Tejashwi did not come.
