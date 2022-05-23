4.5 lakh govt jobs provided to youth in UP in 5 years: Guv

LUCKNOW Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday stated that 1.61 crore youth had been provided employment in the private sector through private investment while 60 lakh youth were linked to self-employment in Uttar Pradesh.

“In the last five years, 4.5 lakh government jobs have been provided to the youth in UP by adopting a fair and transparent recruitment process,” she stated in her address to the joint sitting of both the houses of state legislature.

“As a result, the youth unemployment rate in my government has come down significantly. According to the assessment of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate of the state was 18% in June 2016, which has come down to 2.9% in April 2022,” said the governor.

Referring to investment proposals worth ₹4.68 lakh crore received at the UP Investors’ Summit-2018, Anandiben Patel said: “More than 5 lakh employment opportunities are being created from these investments. Investment proposals worth ₹75,000 crore will be put on the ground under the leadership of the Prime Minister in the third ground-breaking ceremony of the investors’ summit on June 3.”

On chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s second consecutive term, she said: “The prudent people of Uttar Pradesh have given my government an opportunity to serve the state again. Such an opportunity was given to any government after 37 years, which proves that the government has fully met the expectations of the people.”

She said in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to double the income of farmers, “new sugar mills were established in Ramala, Munderwa and Pipraich by the state government. All the 119 sugar mills of UP have been operated without interruption, even in the challenging times of Covid-19.”

On air connectivity, she said: “With the existing international airports at Lucknow and Varanasi and the new international airport in Kushinagar, Noida Greenfield International Airport in Jewar (Gautam Buddha Nagar) and Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh will soon become the only state in the country with five international airports.”

The governor said the number of devotees had increased 4 to 5 times following beautification work of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. “We are working as per the Prime Minister’s motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’,” she said. Patel said a target of planting 35 crore saplings had been set for the expansion of green cover in Uttar Pradesh.