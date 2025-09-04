48 govt teachers booked for avoiding poll-related duties in Sitapur

An FIR was registered against 48 government teachers in Sitapur on Tuesday for not turning up for election-related duties, confirmed police officials here. (For representation)

They said the FIR stated that the teachers, who were appointed as booth-level officers (BLOs), neither participated in a training nor collected materials assigned to them. They said the FIR was lodged on a complaint by Sitapur Tehsil Sadar (Kanungo) registrar Lalit Upadhyaya. Charges under Bhratiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 174 (undue influence or personation at an election), 223 (disobedience to a lawful order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 134 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) were invoked in the FIR registered with Sitapur City Kotwali.

The complainant further said that the process of voter list preparation for the three-tier panchayat elections commenced from August 19. Several government employees, including government teachers, were appointed as BLOs for the voters’ list preparation, he was quoted in the FIR.

The FIR stated all BLOs were issued notices and made well aware of their duties, but the 48 individuals flouted norms and did not turn up for the training. Some of them did not even collect materials meant for BLOs.

Upadhyaya said the police would now record their statements and initiate further legal proceedings if they failed to present any genuine reason behind their act. He said the education department concerned has been written to for further departmental action against them.