49 bus stations in Uttar Pradesh set for PPP upgrade

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved three proposals of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), including the development of 49 bus stations under the public-private partnership (PPP) model in the second phase. The redevelopment is aimed at improving passenger convenience while boosting UPSRTC revenues through commercial activity. (For representation)

UP transport minister Dayashankar Singh said the stations would be developed on the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Transfer) model, with private players bringing in investment and operational expertise.

He said the cabinet also cleared proposals for providing free land for new bus stations at Narora in Bulandshahr, Tulsipur tehsil in Balrampur, and Sikandrarao tehsil in Hathras.

According to the minister, the upcoming bus stations will be equipped with modern passenger amenities and commercial facilities such as shopping complexes and cinema halls, aimed at turning them into economic hubs. The government has simplified investor eligibility norms by reducing the technical capacity requirement from 150% to 100% and extending the project eligibility period from five to eight years.

To attract private investment, a uniform floor area ratio (FAR) of 2.5 and free ground coverage will be allowed at all proposed sites. The lease terms also provide that ownership of the land will revert to UPSRTC if the developer fails to hand it back after the concession period.

Singh said the Narora depot in Bulandshahr was earlier operating on leased land of NPCIL, which had now expired. For the new facility, 1.12 hectares of irrigation department land will be transferred. In Tulsipur, 2 hectares of public works department land near the Devi Patan temple will be handed over, while in Sikandrarao, over 10 hectares of land in Ratanpur and Hussainpur villages will be provided free of cost.

The minister said the redevelopment would improve passenger convenience while boosting UPSRTC revenues through commercial activity and generating direct and indirect employment at the local level.