5 dead, 19 injured as roadways bus falls into ditch after collision with tanker in Lucknow

Five people died and 19 others were seriously injured when a UP roadways bus carrying over 50 passengers collided with a water tanker, overturned and plunged into a 45-foot-deep gorge in Kakori area on Lucknow–Hardoi road on Thursday evening, Lucknow police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar said. The ill-fated UPSRTC bus involved in the accident in Lucknow’s Kakori area on September 11 evening. (HT photo)

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. Following his instruction, senior officials rushed to the accident site.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was en route to Lucknow’s Kaiserbagh depot from Hardoi when it rammed into a tanker spraying water on an under-construction road. The impact overturned both the vehicles and three motorcyclists passing by there were crushed under the bus.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot after locals raised an alarm. With the help of a crane, the bus was lifted to extricate trapped passengers. The injured were first taken to Kakori community health centre before being shifted to King George’s Medical University (KGMU)’s Trauma Centre in Lucknow. One injured was referred to Balrampur Hospital.

Officials confirmed the deaths of five people, including 18-year-old vegetable vendor Dilshad of Budhiya village. Among the injured are bus driver Anil Kumar Verma, conductor Rehan and helper Anil Kumar. A list of the injured released by health officials includes senior citizens, daily-wage workers, and commuters from Lucknow and Hardoi. Doctors said the condition of at least three victims was critical.

Lucknow district magistrate Vishak G and police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar rushed to the site to oversee rescue operations. Eyewitnesses alleged that the tanker had no reflectors and due to poor lighting on the under-construction road, the bus driver might have failed to spot it. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the mishap.